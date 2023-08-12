Why Booker T Says WWE Broadcaster Michael Cole Won't Ever Be Able To Retire

WWE recently announced longtime commentator Michael Cole's return to "WWE Raw." Current "WWE NXT" commentator and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed Cole's future with WWE on his "Hall of Fame" podcast in light of the changes to WWE's commentary teams.

"Cole ain't gonna ever be able to retire," Booker T joked with co-host Brad Gilmore. "He can forget about it."

Cole, who previously left "Raw" in 2019, returned this past Monday and was joined by former "WWE Smackdown" broadcast partner Wade Barrett. However, Cole remains in the booth on "Smackdown" alongside Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick. The new line-up is part of a plan to emphasize Cole as the primary face of WWE programming.

"It's hard finding the next Michael Cole," Booker T said. "I do understand wanting to have Michael Cole as a part of both brands. I do know Michael Cole wants to wind down a little bit as well. I don't know how long this thing is gonna last."

Cole, who has been with WWE since 1997, was previously on the "Raw" commentary team with Booker T in 2011. That stint together culminated in encounters on and off the booth, with Booker involved in Cole and Lawler's infamous 2011-2012 feud. Still, Booker speaks highly of the legendary commentator.

"One thing I do know about Michael Cole: he's a team player," Booker T said. "He's a soldier. Wherever he's needed, he's gonna step up to the plate and take care of the job."