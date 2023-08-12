Why Booker T Says WWE Broadcaster Michael Cole Won't Ever Be Able To Retire
WWE recently announced longtime commentator Michael Cole's return to "WWE Raw." Current "WWE NXT" commentator and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed Cole's future with WWE on his "Hall of Fame" podcast in light of the changes to WWE's commentary teams.
"Cole ain't gonna ever be able to retire," Booker T joked with co-host Brad Gilmore. "He can forget about it."
Cole, who previously left "Raw" in 2019, returned this past Monday and was joined by former "WWE Smackdown" broadcast partner Wade Barrett. However, Cole remains in the booth on "Smackdown" alongside Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick. The new line-up is part of a plan to emphasize Cole as the primary face of WWE programming.
"It's hard finding the next Michael Cole," Booker T said. "I do understand wanting to have Michael Cole as a part of both brands. I do know Michael Cole wants to wind down a little bit as well. I don't know how long this thing is gonna last."
Cole, who has been with WWE since 1997, was previously on the "Raw" commentary team with Booker T in 2011. That stint together culminated in encounters on and off the booth, with Booker involved in Cole and Lawler's infamous 2011-2012 feud. Still, Booker speaks highly of the legendary commentator.
"One thing I do know about Michael Cole: he's a team player," Booker T said. "He's a soldier. Wherever he's needed, he's gonna step up to the plate and take care of the job."
Booker T is rooting for Vic Joseph to move up
While Booker did express that he was happy to see Cole on both shows, he did raise a question about the "NXT" commentary team. Specifically, Booker T wonders about the future of his broadcast partner, Vic Joseph.
"I'm glad in a lot of ways, but I'm perplexed in certain ways," Booker T explained. "I'm waiting on Vic to get his shot. I'm waiting on Vic Joseph to get a piece of the action."
Vic Joseph joined WWE in 2017 to work commentary for "WWE Main Event." He's gone on to impress and was a color commentator on "Raw" in 2019, replacing Michael Cole when he moved over to "Smackdown." He's been the "NXT" color commentator since 2020, working alongside Booker T, who returned to the booth in 2022. Booker T remains optimistic about the future of the "NXT" team, though he is waiting to see what will happen should Joseph get called up.
"The 'NXT' commentary team, Vic and I, we're still together," Booker T reassured listeners. "I like that. I'm waiting on Vic to be able to get his come-up. But I'm wondering if Vic moves up, who's gonna move into that spot as well? I just can't work with anybody."