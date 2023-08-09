Report: AEW Full Gear Set For Los Angeles' Kia Forum In November 2023

It's still August, which means AEW is largely preoccupied with All In at Wembley Stadium in two and a half weeks, All Out in Chicago in three and a half weeks, and even Grand Slam in Arthur Ashe Stadium, which takes place in mid-September. And yet, despite all that, the promotion is already thinking about November, when the next edition of Full Gear is set to be held, in a familiar west coast stomping ground for the promotion.

Fightful Select reports that the current location for Full Gear is none other than Los Angeles, California, with the Kia Forum slated to host the event. AEW has previously held two episodes of "AEW Dynamite" at the Forum, first in May 2022, and again in January of this year, which saw The Elite, including California natives the Young Bucks, defeat Death Triangle to win the AEW World Trios Titles in the finals of a Best-of-Seven series.

With the venue decided upon, the big question is when Full Gear will take place. Internally, the date for the show is listed as Saturday, November 18, which would continue the trend of Full Gear taking place on Saturday, in contrast to most AEW pay-per-views taking place on Sunday. However, discussions had taken place regarding the PPV taking place on Sunday instead, which would put Full Gear up against NFL games. It's unclear what this means for that week's episode of "AEW Collision," as the show airs on Saturday nights. In addition to Full Gear, AEW is also planning on running TV tapings leading up to the show in Ontario, California, including "Dynamite." Though this is the working plan for the event right now, it was stressed that things could still change and that nothing had been finalized.