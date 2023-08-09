Anna Jay On Prior Matches With Shida, What Will Be Different Tonight On AEW Dynamite

It's going to be a busy episode of "AEW Dynamite" tonight for Anna Jay. First, she'll be taking part in the mandatory Jericho Appreciation Society meeting, where it seems Chris Jericho will decide whether his loyalties lie with Jay and the rest of the JAS, or the Don Callis family. But equally as important for Jay is her match tonight, where she'll challenge new AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida.

Appearing on "Busted Open Radio" on Wednesday morning to promote the upcoming match, Jay reminded everyone that this will not be the first match between her and Shida, though it will be the first under certain circumstances.

"I've wrestled Shida twice now, and one time was for the championship, but it was in the pandemic when there were no fans," Jay said. "So this will be the first time with me wrestling her in front of people, which I think will be really cool."

Despite her three years in AEW, Jay acknowledged that she's still relatively new to wrestling, especially compared to others in the AEW women's division. As such, her main goal for right now, aside from defeating Shida, is continuing to improve.

"I do feel myself getting more comfortable, and I do feel myself trying new things here and there," Jay said. "And I think, like I said, if I stay on this, that I'll get better and hit my goal of being a great women's wrestler, and hit my goal of being the champion. But I think it's just kind of a day-by-day process, for me at least, and I'm okay with that, and I'm okay with taking it day by day, and I'm okay with just getting better, and that being my goal right now."

