WWE NXT Soars In The Ratings, Gets Highest Viewership Number In More Than Two Years

"WWE NXT" viewers did not let this week's episode go unnoticed, according to PWTorch.

This week's ratings for the Tuesday night program saw 776,000 viewers, the highest average rating for the show in two years, up 59,000 viewers from last week's viewership of 717,000, making it a landmark night. The 18-49 demographic came in at a .23 rating this week for the third week in a row. As it stands, the average yearly viewership for "NXT" so far is 619,000, up from last year's yearly average of 596,000 through this point.

The show was headlined by "NXT" North American Champion Dominik Mysterio defending his title against Dragon Lee, who was cornered by Domink's father WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio. This was a major moment for Lee to have the lucha libre legend in his corner. The show also featured Tyler Bate winning Noam Dar's version of the NXT UK Heritage Cup (and then giving it back).

Dominik has been a reliable ratings boon for "NXT," with high ratings for all of the shows since his debut on July 18, where Mysterio dethroned former North American Champion Wes Lee. "Dirty" Dom, as well as his Judgment Day compatriots Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, and Finn Balor have been central figures across Tuesday's "NXT" programming as well as "WWE Raw" on Monday nights.

WWE executives are reportedly high on Judgment Day, with Ripley holding the WWE Women's World Championship while Damian Priest is the Men's Money In The Bank winner, along with Mysterio's recent success in the North American title division.