Backstage Update On Whether The Judgment Day Will Continue Appearing On WWE NXT

WWE's decision to have Judgment Day appear on "WWE NXT" programming has paid off, as evidenced by the huge viewership surge for the July 18 episode, which brought in nearly 750,000 viewers. According to PWInsiderElite, WWE officials are "absolutely thrilled" with the quartet of Dominik Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor, and Damian Priest bringing eyeballs to the white and gold brand, and have internally credited the faction for the recent "NXT" viewership surge.

The report added that Mysterio — who captured the North American Championship from Wes Lee this week — is expected to carry his belt to Monday's "WWE Raw" to generate more interest in his title reign. Furthermore, PWInsider is told that there are plans in place for Judgment Day to continue appearing regularly on "NXT" programming for at least the next month, possibly longer, beyond the upcoming Great American Bash premium live event. At that event, on July 30, Mysterio is expected to defend his newly-won title against Mustafa Ali, who became the #1 contender for the North American Championship with a victory over Tyler Bate on July 4.

While WWE has yet to confirm the Mysterio vs. Ali match, Mysterio did hint at taking on all comers Tuesday night. "I am the new NXT North American Champion, and now that I think about it, I'm 2-0 here in NXT," Mysterio said in a backstage interview. "Your boy 'Dirty Dom' is undefeated, and with the Judgment Day and Mami by my side, it looks like it's gonna stay that way."