Ric Flair Explains Why He's Almost Better At Losing And Can 'Take An A**-Kicking'

Ric Flair had a flair for the dramatic, best exemplified by his in-ring selling. "The Nature Boy's" selling became so influential at one point that wrestlers across the world — Shawn Michaels and Jeff Jarrett to name a few — were actively paying homage to their idol while he was still in the business.

During his recent appearance on "This Past Weekend" podcast, Flair explained why his exaggerated selling routine was critical to his "Nature Boy" persona, noting that he had done enough to entertain crowds and make his opponents look credible — even in losing efforts.

"I was better at getting beat," Flair said. "And then I just lie the next day on TV [through a promo], and if you don't, forget about it. That didn't happen to me. What were you watching?"

The interviewer, Theo Von, highlighted Flair's iconic begging routine where the legendary wrestler — overwhelmed by the babyface in a match – would get down on his knees and beg for mercy, only to turn around and employ an underhanded move. Von argued that despite being the recipient of many beatdowns, Flair was still the attraction in the match, with the eyes of the audience solely glued on him.

In response, Flair admitted that he was "really good" at the art of "taking an a*s-kicking" before explaining the source of his freakish pain tolerance, which he showed even in his last match.

"I just had it [pain tolerance] my whole life," Flair said. "Brother, I was ADD before ADD was [diagnosed]. I'm still looking out the window in fourth grade. 'Richard, can we have your attention, please?' Social Studies 101. I spent 13 years in high school. Let me tell you, I still haven't passed English or Latin."