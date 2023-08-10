Bryan Danielson Says William Regal Is Still In BCC Group Chat

Despite returning to WWE to serve in his new role as Vice President of Global Talent Development, William Regal is still a part of Blackpool Combat Club's group chat, according to Bryan Danielson.

In a recent interview with "Sports Illustrated," Danielson credited his fellow BCC stablemates — Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta — for reinventing themselves as heels and sticking together as a group following the abrupt exit of their former leader.

"Our connection as a group feels real," Danielson said. "That's because it is. The story is we train together and we make each other better. The reality is that [by] wrestling together, we do make each other better. Even when Regal left, we didn't break. And he's still on our BCC group chat."

While Danielson didn't go into specifics of the conversations with Regal, it's no secret that he, Moxley, and Castagnoli developed close friendships with Regal from their years together in WWE, and those bonds came shining through when they formed an on-screen alliance in AEW. To AEW's credit, BCC was not disbanded even after Regal's departure, as was previously expected — considering that the faction was named after Regal's hometown of Blackpool.

Instead, the faction continued to go by the name of BCC and retained the same principles of "forged by combat" that Regal instilled in them.

On this week's "AEW Dynamite," Moxley and Castagnoli defeated Lucha Brothers in tag team action, but not without a ton of controversy. During the closing stages of the bout, Moxley unmasked Penta El Zero M — the ultimate act of disrespect towards a luchador – and to add insult to injury, Castagnoli proceeded to mock the Lucha Brothers by walking away with Penta's mask. The post-match angle likely set up a rematch between BCC and Lucha Brothers, possibly at the upcoming All In pay-per-view event in London, England.