Mick Foley Names WWE Star Who Made It Possible For Women To Main Event WrestleMania

While Ronda Rousey has proved to be a divisive figure during her time in professional wrestling, WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley is not willing to overlook the impact that she made on women's wrestling during her time in the sport.

"Without Ronda, it's highly unlikely WWE would have featured a women's match as its main event at WrestleMania in 2019," he wrote on Facebook.

Of course, Rousey headlined that show against Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch in a triple threat for both the "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championships, which was eventually won by Lynch. Since that point, women have gone on to headline WrestleMania again, with Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair achieving that feat at WrestleMania 37.

"I still believe the real marquee match would have been Becky versus Ronda in a singles match — but nonetheless, let the record show that Ronda Rousey main-evented WrestleMania with just one year of professional wrestling experience," he added.

The once highly sought-after singles match between Rousey and Lynch never did end up materializing, even during Rousey's second stint with the company, and it remains to be seen if it ever will. Rousey's current run with WWE appears to have wrapped up following her defeat against Shayna Baszler at WWE SummerSlam, which saw Rousey submit during their MMA Rules match and she admitted to having no reason to stay in the business now.

However, Foley has been full of praise for what Rousey brought to the business, claiming she is up there with the likes of Steve Austin and The Rock for rapid rises in wrestling. However, he believes her promo skills are ultimately what stopped her from becoming an all-time great in the industry.