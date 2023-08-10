Why Freddie Prinze Jr. Says LA Knight Deserves Better Than WWE SummerSlam 2023 Match

While many believe LA Knight's win in last weekend's SummerSlam Slim Jim Battle Royal could be the start of his ascension to the top of the card, former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. doesn't exactly share the same enthusiasm. In fact, Prinze believes the victory is akin to a consolation prize for the red-hot Knight, who continues to garner monstrous reactions from the WWE Universe.

"To me, he's bigger and better than this," Prinze said on his "Wrestling with Freddie" podcast. "Yes, he should have won it, and it shouldn't be a surprise — but he should have been in a better storyline period. I don't know — it was a cool match ... they were able to tell three or four storylines, so don't get me wrong, I just didn't think LA Knight needed this win."

Prinze proceeded to undermine the stakes — or lack thereof — for the battle royal, revealing that he couldn't help but laugh while uttering the words "Slim Jim Battle Royal" in his head. Prinze reiterated that the victory "wasn't as big a deal" as it's been made out to be by both Knight and WWE, before offering a suggestion for Knight's next feud.

"I would rather see him beating up Austin Theory for the United States Championship," Prinze added.

It appears Prinze's desired Knight vs. Theory feud could be on hold for the time being, seeing as "The Megastar" seemingly started a new storyline with The Miz earlier this week on "WWE Raw." Although the fiery confrontation between Knight and Miz was criticized by some fans and pundits alike, the segment reportedly garnered the highest rating in the P18-49 key demo most valued by advertisers. As such, it might be in WWE's best interest to go full steam ahead with a Knight vs. Miz match, possibly at the upcoming Payback premium live event.

