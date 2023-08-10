AEW All In At Wembley Reportedly One Step Closer To All-Time Attendance Record

All Elite Wrestling's All In at Wembley Stadium event takes place on August 27. Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer provided an attendance update while speaking on the "Wrestling Observer Radio" show.

"So the Wembley show, today, passed [the previous] Wembley show [WWE SummerSlam 1992] for attendance," Meltzer said. "So now it is officially [in] third place [of] all-time."

According to WrestleTix, 79,346 tickets have currently been sold for AEW's first-ever show across the pond. WWE SummerSlam 1992 saw 79,127 fans in attendance at the original Wembley Stadium. WrestleTix said Tony Khan's promotion "blew past" the SummerSlam 1992 record with a big day of ticket sales. The current production setup for All In is for 84,048 fans, meaning there are still 4,702 tickets available. 1,601 tickets are currently up for resale.

All In will reportedly have the largest gate for a pro wrestling show since WWE's WrestleMania 32 event in 2016. AEW could also surpass WrestleMania 32's paid attendance number to break the record for tickets sold to a wrestling show. WWE reportedly shifted just over 80,000 tickets for WrestleMania 32; the Stamford-based promotion claims the attendance was 101,763.

AEW's Wembley Stadium event will see MJF defend the AEW World Championship against Adam Cole. MJF and Cole will also be in action on the All In pre-show, challenging Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher for the ROH World Tag Team Championship. Meanwhile, Hikaru Shida will put the AEW Women's World Championship on the line in a four-way bout.