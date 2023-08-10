Swerve Strickland Shuts Down Doubters Following AEW All In Announcement

During this week's episode of "AEW Dynamite," it was confirmed that Swerve Strickland and AR Fox will take on Darby Allin and Sting in a tag team Coffin match at AEW All In London at Wembley Stadium.

Following the announcement, Strickland took to Twitter to address those who have been doubting him and his AEW run in recent months.

He tweeted, "Was told I didn't have the size to elevate up the card. (gained 30 lbs in 6 months). Told my rapping sucks and should stick to wrestling. (made it on XXL Magazine and working with Grammy winners). Was told my AEW run was mid and floundering and I 'fell off.' (Wembley vs an icon)."

Strickland has experienced success in and out of the ring as of late. In July, he shared that he was the subject of a feature in the Freshman issue of XXL Magazine, which highlights up-and-coming hip-hop artists. This came just a few months after he dropped his first solo album in March.

Regarding his in-ring status, Strickland has frequently appeared on "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Rampage" this year. After feuding with his former tag team partner Keith Lee, Strickland pursued Orange Cassidy's AEW International Championship. Despite coming up short, he's remained a featured player as the leader of The Mogul Embassy — which now consists of Fox, Brian Cage, The Gates of Agony, and Prince Nana as their manager.

The 32-year-old signed with AEW in March 2022 after his WWE release in November 2021. He's also a former AEW World Tag Team Champion.