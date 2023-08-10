Nick Aldis Comments On WWE Rumors, Says NWA Owes Him Money

Nick Aldis recently appeared on "K100" to speak to Konnan and Disco Inferno about some of the recent happenings in his career.

When asked about the rumors of him working for WWE as a producer, Aldis stated, "I cannot confirm or deny." But regarding his latest stint in Impact Wrestling, he continued, "It was my second run — well, I came back for a cup of coffee to work with Del Rio [in 2017]. That was Global Force. I don't really consider that a run because it was just a couple episodes to get ready to work with Alberto and then split."

Aldis' second "official" run was just a little bit longer, lasting from Rebellion in April until Slammiversary in July. He returned as a babyface but eventually turned heel on Alex Shelley to challenge for the Impact World Championship. Aldis noted that the current version of Impact is "totally different" from the company he worked for over a decade ago.

"It was night and day because it was a totally different company, you know what I mean?" Aldis said. "With the exception of a handful of guys that are still there — Ross Forman, Eric Tompkins, one or two others — it's essentially a completely different crew."

Disco Inferno then interjected to ask about Aldis' heat with NWA's Director of Talent Relations Pat Kenney, who also used to work for TNA.

"I don't want to air dirty laundry, but he showed his true colors with my exit from NWA," Aldis said. "I don't want to get into it too much, but they owe me money, and it's probably never gonna come. I felt betrayed by Pat, and I'll just leave it at that."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "K100" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.