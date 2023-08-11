WWE Star Brock Lesnar Sings Along Onstage With Country Music Artist Zach Bryan

Two days after WWE invaded the Target Center for "WWE Raw," Brock Lesnar made his own appearance at the venue.

On Wednesday evening, Grammy Award-nominated country music artist Zach Bryan stopped by the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota as a part of his ongoing "Burn Burn Burn" North American tour. For this particular show, Bryan featured not one, but two special guests. In addition to country-folk singer Charles Wesley Godwin, Bryan was joined by former WWE Champion, and country music fan, Brock Lesnar. As seen in a video posted to Twitter, Lesnar was briefly brought up on stage with Bryan during the playing of his hit song "Revival." Sporting a black cowboy hat a pair of blue denim jeans, and a Coors shirt, Lesnar approached the microphone to sing and dance to part of the song's chorus.

https://twitter.com/romanspearme/status/1689670960687849479?s=20

Lesnar, of course, is no stranger to the country life, as he currently resides on a farm with his wife, Rena (better known as former WWE star Sable) in Maryfield, Saskatchewan. Lesnar also has ties to Minnesota, where the concert took place — prior to signing with WWE in 2000, Lesnar attended the University of Minnesota during his junior and senior years of college on an amateur wrestling scholarship. Lesnar and Shelton Benjamin were later known as The Minnesota Stretching Crew during their developmental days in Ohio Valley Wrestling.

Following Lesnar's loss to Cody Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam, a new report suggested that "The Beast" is headed for another hiatus from the wrestling ring, which will likely extend through the end of 2023.