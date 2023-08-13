Freddie Prinze Jr. Contrasts Logan Paul's WWE Work With His 'Life Choices'

Logan Paul once again got people talking with his work against Ricochet at WWE SummerSlam, and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. was one of them as he was impressed by his performance.

"It was a good match man, and I've got to give it up to him. I'm not the biggest fan of all his life choices, but they're his choices and they're not mine," he said on "Wrestling With Freddie." "I'm just a man and it's not my place to criticize as long as he's not hurting people ... But his work in WWE in the ring has been really, really good and his promo work has been okay. Not good, not bad, just in the middle."

Of course, Paul has been a controversial figure throughout his rise to fame in the social media world. His decision to film and document Aokigahara forest and taser dead rats are just two examples of ways he has caused a stir, and that is one of the reasons why he has been booed by the WWE Universe. This is something he leaned into as a heel, despite originally trying to be a babyface, which is where Prinze Jr. believes he's going wrong.

"Irrespective of the way you feel about him, his work in WWE has been better than average, I think is the conservative way to say it, and pretty damn good is the more liberal way to say it, I think if we're throwing compliments around. I don't think he's as good as a heel when he's trying to be a heel as he is when he's just trying to be himself and be a babyface and get over. He leaned into it too much, it feels a little bit forced."

