Why Sonny Kiss Loves Being A Heel In AEW

During a recent interview with "The LGBT Sport Podcast," AEW and Ring of Honor star Sonny Kiss reflected on her current run as a heel.

"Ironically, my true personality, I'm such a girl next door and I'm super dorky," Kiss said. "So it's really, really funny to watch myself back on camera and see me being so nasty and feisty and it's like, 'Oo, who is this girl?' It's really interesting how it's starting to become more natural."

She added, "I definitely tap into a different side of me when I'm out there. Especially having my boys, like having The Trustbusters there with me, they really help mold my character. I'm like the queen of the Trustbusters now so it's a lot of fun."

Kiss was one of AEW's first signees in 2019. She competed on "AEW Dynamite" several times in 2020 during the "pandemic era," however she hasn't competed on the flagship program since then. Kiss also discussed having fun during that point in time.

"Also, I'll say about the pandemic, the irony of that is I had my most fun times during the pandemic. The pandemic, for me, was a time where I got to be creative and express myself because I wrestled more during the pandemic than I ever have for AEW. I'd say that's probably my most favorite time, and then the feud with Joey [Janela], that tag team into the feud was so ahead of its time."

Kiss and Janela regularly teamed up on "AEW Dark" for a couple of years until the latter half of 2021. Janela ended up beating Kiss in a No Disqualification match to end their program. Nowadays, Kiss can be spotted alongside The Trustbusters on ROH while trying to remain a trailblazer.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The LGBT Sport Podcast" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.