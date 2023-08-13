Santos Escobar Shouts Out WWE Brass For Recognizing, Rewarding Rising Stars

WWE is currently thriving when it comes to ticket sales, with the product enjoying a hot streak, and during "WWE's The Bump," Santos Escobar praised how the company is being run in terms of getting behind popular talents. "Shout out to Nick Khan and everything he is doing, this is a result of the company understanding the phenomenon behind their athletes," he said. "Behind the LA Knight movement, behind the Chad Gable movement, behind the LWO and Santos Escobar movement."

Knight and Gable have both received major fan support as of late, and that is something that has translated onto WWE television. Both men have become featured stars on their respective brands, as has Escobar, which is a position he's ready for. "I am really happy, glad, satisfied, but also challenged because this means the company is seeing what I am doing, they're observing and now the ball is in my court," he said. "You guys give me all of that, and I'll give you my performance and then some."

Another star that has been recognized this year is Zelina Vega, who has been a crucial part of the LWO, and is working as a babyface for the first time in her WWE career. After picking up two wins against IYO SKY, she could be in line for another title shot in the future. "I think those two victories automatically turn Zelina into the number one contender," Escobar said. "I have nothing but love, respect, and admiration for Zelina Vega, I love her."

