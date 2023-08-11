MLW's Lawsuit Against WWE Has Reportedly Become 'Unduly Burdensome' For One Party

The legal battle between WWE and MLW is still ongoing, but the latter side may have encountered a stumbling block. According to the PWInsider, Live Nation Entertainment has reportedly objected to MLW's attorneys requesting too many documents pertaining to WWE's contracts with the company and its arenas.

MLW's lawsuit against WWE alleges that the latter company has engaged in monopolistic practices which have stunted the growth of other promotions. As such, attorneys representing Court Bauer's wrestling company have asked Live Nation to provide documentation that might detail WWE booking arenas with exclusive provisions in the contracts.

Additionally, MLW has reportedly requested access to communications between Live Nation and WWE in regard to other promotions booking Live Nation's arenas. However, Live Nation argues that these requests are unreasonable and over the top, noting that the company's agreements with WWE are privileged and should be kept confidential.

According to Live Nation, MLW has requested access to information dating back to the year 2001, which has become "unduly burdensome" for the company. It remains to be seen what will happen next, but a judge will have to make a ruling before the case moves forward.

In the past, MLW has accused WWE of preventing the promotion from competing in the streaming market and making progress in other areas of business. Furthermore, the ongoing legal dilemma is reportedly the reason for WWE not approaching talent from other companies in recent times, as executives fear that it will make the company look bad in court.