Booker T Details Takeaways From 'Cautionary Tale' Of WWE Veteran Marty Jannetty

Vice TV's "Dark Side of the Ring" Season 4 concluded on Tuesday with a deep-dive into Marty Jannetty's life and career. During the latest "Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker T discussed what viewers can take away from his story.

"Marty got like chance after chance. They kept giving him chances," Booker T said. "He just kept failing. Finally, they just had to pull the plug and say, 'This thing's not gonna work out.' But Marty Jannetty got more chances, perhaps, than anybody ever seen to continue making money. Was it from his own demise? Of course it was. I just look at it and see it as another cautionary tale as far as you could be up one day and the next day, you could be all the way at the bottom looking up."

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer said some potential wrestlers may look at his story and decide against entering the business. Rather, Booker T wants them to look at the beauty of it because it's easy to get "caught up in a heartbeat."

"I look at this as another one of those tales because there's a lot of stories, a lot of partying, a lot of fun," he added. "People always talk about this business as far as having fun. 'I'm gonna leave WWE because I'm not having fun.' It ain't about having fun. It's about making some money. It's about creating something. It's about being able to parlay this success into something else, that television time into something else. This is a window. This window is going to close. Preparation is the only luck you're ever going to have."

Booker T concluded by encouraging fans and up-and-coming wrestlers to watch Jannetty's episode of "Dark Side of the Ring" so that hopefully they can learn from it.

