WWE Star Ronda Rousey Set To Write A New Book

Following her loss to Shayna Baszler at WWE SummerSlam, Ronda Rousey proclaimed that she had "no reason to stay" in the professional wrestling business. Prior to their SummerSlam encounter, Rousey reportedly had a "hard out" date that would lead to either a hiatus or possible departure from WWE. That, in combination with Rousey's recent Instagram comments, has raised many questions about what her next moves might look like.

While Rousey's professional wrestling future remains uncertain, PWInsider reports that the former "WWE Raw" Women's Champion is slated to release her second memoir next year. This memoir, which will be published by the Hachette Book Group, is set to be titled "Our Fight" in succession to her first book, which was titled "My Fight/Your Fight." The exact date of this book launch has yet to be announced, although the publishers are reportedly aiming to release it sometime in the spring of 2024.

Rousey's first memoir, which was unveiled in 2015, chronicled her various journeys in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), Olympic judo competition, and the Hollywood acting scene. After her loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 in December 2016, Rousey began pivoting her focus to ventures beyond the MMA world, one of which was professional wrestling.

In 2017, Rousey inked a contract with WWE, where she later made a surprise appearance at the company's 2018 Royal Rumble event. Five years later, Rousey is now a one-time "Raw" Women's Champion, two-time "SmackDown" Women's Champion, and one-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion — a title she held alongside fellow MMA alumni, and current storyline foe, Shayna Baszler.