Cash Wheeler Says This AEW Stable Is Only 'Scratching The Surface' Of Their Potential

Ahead of their shot at the AEW Trios Championship on "AEW Collision," FTR issues applause to the current titleholders — House of Black. The stable, which consists of Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews, and Julia Hart, previously defeated The Elite to win the Trios Championship at Revolution in March. Since clutching the gold, the trio of Black, King, and Matthews have accumulated seven successful title defenses. On "DAZN Wrestling," Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood were asked to share their thoughts on House of Black's run as Trios Champions so far. While they may be on opposing sides, FTR delivered high praise to the stable.

"That group has so much untapped potential still. They barely even scratched the surface. All three of the guys could be successful singles wrestlers or they could do any pairing of tag teams, trios. They are already the champions, obviously," Wheeler said. "Malakai can be world champion anytime. Buddy and Brody could come after us at any time, whatever you want to do, but those guys, the three of them together especially, and with Julia, that whole package has such a cool look and such an aura about it that they could be one of the biggest attractions in wrestling, especially now that again, we have this Saturday show, we have 'Collision.' We have two extra hours of TV every week to spread out and get people seen."

With AEW recently expanding their weekly television programming, Wheeler believes House of Black will have an opportunity to become one of the greatest acts in all of professional wrestling. For now, though, Wheeler reiterates that they've just started "scratching the surface" of their true potential. Harwood echoed similar sentiments, describing the Trios Champions as "three incredible talents" whom AEW is lucky to have on the roster. Despite their obvious respect for House of Black, FTR vows to dethrone the trio tomorrow evening with CMFTR partner CM Punk.

