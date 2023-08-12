Orange Cassidy Retains AEW International Title In 28th Consecutive Defense On Rampage

Orange Cassidy has officially continued his reign as AEW's workhorse, successfully defending his International title for the 28th time on the latest edition of "AEW Rampage." As the promotion continues to build towards their biggest-ever show at Wembley Stadium later this month, Cassidy was in action Friday night against the recently-signed Johnny TV (fka John Morrison) and had to overcome some QTV shenanigans in order to retain his championship in Colombus, Ohio.

Once the crew of QT Marshall, Aaron Solo and Harley Cameron were all ejected from ringside by official Bryce Remsburg, Cassidy cruised towards a victory, hitting the Orange Punch and Beach Break for a three-count. Cassidy and Best Friends have been embroiled in a feud with Blackpool Combat Club in recent weeks, with their former teammate Wheeler Yuta making an appearance and joining the commentary booth for the second half of the bout.

After the match, Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli made their way out to surround the ring, but didn't attack. Instead, Yuta challenged Cassidy to an International title match on next week's "AEW Dynamite".