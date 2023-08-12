AEW Collision Preview 8/12: House Of Black Vs. CMFTR, The Acclaimed, More

They say that Saturday night's alright for fighting. As such, the stars of AEW will be up for a showdown later when they roll into North Carolina for a brand-new installment of "Collision." This week's episode will emanate from the Greensboro Coliseum, and some of the company's top wrestlers will be in action.

The August 5 episode of "Collision" saw FTR and CM Punk retain the AEW World Tag Team Championship and the "real" AEW World Championship, respectively. Tonight, they will team up to battle Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Murphy of The House of Black for the AEW World Trios Titles.

Elsewhere, The Acclaimed will return to action for the first time since "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn retired after the group lost to House of Black a few weeks ago. Last week, Anthony Bowens and Max Caster said that they respect their mentor's decision, but they'll bring his boots to the ring with them every week to honor his legacy. The Acclaimed's opponents for tonight haven't been announced yet.

The TBS Championship scene has also been heating up lately, with Mercedes Martinez targeting Kris Statlander and her gold. Last week's show saw Diamante form an alliance with Martinez, but Willow Nightingale was on hand to help the champ and even the odds. Tonight, the recently forged alliances will face each other in a tag team match.

As of this writing, these are all of the announced matches for the August 12 episode of "AEW Collision." However, viewers can look forward to some surprise bouts when the show airs on TNT at 8 p.m. EST.