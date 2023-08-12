Konnan Says These Top AEW Stars Have Become Unmotivated And Stale

As both EVPs and top stars, The Young Bucks have been instrumental in the birth and growth of AEW since 2019. As can be expected, the pair are set for a marquee match at the promotion's first UK event, All In, standing opposite World Tag Team Champions FTR in a much-awaited third encounter. The comparisons between the teams extend beyond the wrestling ring, as shown when "Keepin' It 100" hosts Konnan and Disco Inferno touched on the topic. Disco noted that despite being in a position to do so as EVPs, The Young Bucks don't seem to want to put themselves on top as a focal point of the show. Whereas, he says, FTR treat themselves like "top guys" in every regard.

Konnan then followed with his assessment. "They don't seem motivated," he said, "They just don't seem motivated the last few months, you know what I'm saying. They still brought it in the ring. But their backstage promos weren't that good and they just, I don't know, they've kind of become stale."

It's not the first time Konnan has dubbed the pair as unmotivated, as in July he said that he felt their promos were lacking because they weren't "motivated right now". He pointed to their body language and attitude as potentially indicative that they no longer wanted to be with the company. He even said he could see them going to WWE. However, The Elite, comprised of the Bucks, Kenny Omega, and "Hangman" Adam Page, were recently announced as re-signing long-term with AEW.