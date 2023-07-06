Konnan Says It Doesn't Feel Like The Young Bucks Want To Be In AEW, Could Go To WWE

Konnan would not be surprised to see The Young Bucks follow the precedent set by Cody Rhodes and become the next pair of AEW EVPs to leave for WWE. The veteran wrestler and promoter predicted Matt and Nick Jackson's future path on a recent episode of his "Keepin' It 100" podcast, whereby his co-host Disco Inferno criticized Matt and Nick Jackson's promo skills.

"They can cut promos. I just don't think they're motivated right now," Konnan said of Young Bucks. "Look at them compared to when the company started — just their body language, attitude, everything ... it doesn't seem like they want to be there. I could be wrong."

Konnan then disagreed with a fan who referred to the Young Bucks as "the worst tag team of all time."

"That's a stretch," Konnan responded. "They're still building their legacy. They could go to WWE and pop off, you know?"

Konnan also highlighted the importance of WWE utilizing Rhodes as a top star and how WWE's treatment of "The American Nightmare" could entice The Elite to follow suit. While there have been conflicting reports about the contract status of Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, Dave Meltzer reported last month that AEW CEO Tony Khan has been aggressive in his pursuit to lock in his three EVPs for the long haul. According to Fightful Select, "most people in AEW" believe Young Bucks, Omega, and "Hangman" Adam Page will ultimately re-sign with AEW, with all four men receiving a significant raise.

In the event that The Elite does pull off a Radicalz and randomly appear on WWE programming, Konnan predicts an instant interaction with Cody, the man who gave up on their collective dream to compete with WWE.

"They could come in [to WWE] and f—ing tell Cody, 'Hey, you deserted us,'" Konnan said. "Start a storyline there! I would think if WWE brought them in, they would use them wisely because they're obviously talents."