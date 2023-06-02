AEW Becoming More Aggressive In Trying To Complete The Elite's Contracts

AEW is stepping up its attempts to get the contract situation of all three members of The Elite to pen down their future with the company.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW is becoming more aggressive in attempting to sort the contracts of The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega as it has become abundantly clear that Tony Khan wants to retain all three men. A report last month suggested that there had been no movement on this front, so as the clock ticks on the situation being unresolved, it's only natural for AEW to press on getting deals done sooner rather than later.

The trio — who are also Executive Vice Presidents of the company — originally signed multi-year deals when AEW was formed in 2019, despite interest from WWE. The Young Bucks have extended their contracts once already with the company, but that pact will run out next year. Meanwhile, Omega's contract is up sometime later this year after being extended due to time off for injury.

The Elite have been key parts of AEW programming since the start and especially right now, as evidenced by their feud with Blackpool Combat Club. However, as Cody Rhodes' departure proved to the wrestling world, no one's future is guaranteed in any wrestling promotion, no matter how important they are to the brand.