No Movement On New AEW Contracts For The Elite, But Sources Expect Them To Re-Sign

The Elite may be in the throes of battle with the Blackpool Combat Club, Don Callis, and Konosuke Takeshita right now, but behind the scenes, they have some big decisions to make regarding their future, with "Hangman" Adam Page, Kenny Omega, and the Young Bucks all set to have their AEW contracts expire later this year. Movement in negotiations between AEW and The Elite has been minimal, but so far, that appears to be a good thing.

Fightful Select is reporting that there are still no deals between the two sides, and that not much has changed over the past few months. However, Fightful's sources say that they've come close a few times recently, with AEW feeling very confident they'll retain the group. The report indicates that "most people in AEW" believe Omega, Page, and the Jacksons will be staying with the company, with each member receiving a significant raise.

That confidence is apparently reflected by the thought process in WWE's camp, as well. While admitting they would have interest if The Elite became available, WWE are reportedly also under the belief that Page, Omega, and the Bucks will ultimately re-sign with AEW, and representatives of Vince McMahon's promotion are "nowhere near being legally allowed to talk to any of them."

For those wondering if the return of CM Punk, who has well-documented issues with several members of The Elite, could affect members of the group re-signing, AEW is under the belief that Punk's return will not be a factor in the negotiations. As of this writing, it's unclear if any Elite members have changed their stance on working with Punk, and only that creative has been planned for all parties well in advance.