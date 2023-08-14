Natalya Says Bret Hart Fought To Get Owen Involved In Popular WWF Storyline

Among many of Bret Hart's milestone matches, his bout against his beloved younger brother Owen Hart, at WrestleMania X, still ranks at the very top for many wrestling fans, not just for the build-up and the in-ring action, but the mere fact that it was the first and only time Owen was involved in a high-profile match at "The Showcase of Immortals" — nearly five years before his tragic death.

With the August 11 episode of "WWE SmackDown" taking place in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, Natalya — the daughter of Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart and Elizabeth Hart who continues to keep the Hart Family's legacy alive — did a round of interviews to hype the show, and one specific question got her particularly emotional: "For a new fan, is there a match or an era that you would introduce [them to WWE]?"

"I always say to people, 'If you want to get into this and you want to learn what this is about, watch Bret Hart vs. Owen Hart [at] WrestleMania X [in] Madison Square Garden,'" Natalya told "Minnesota Sports with Mackey & Judd." "[In the storyline] Owen was the little bratty brother and Bret was the big brother trying to, like, be noble and honorable — it was just an easy story to follow. But, it was this beautiful, beautiful match, and you could understand the story because a match is a story and a story is a match. That match was magical.

"I'm so happy that they got to do that because it was really such a highlight in Owen's professional career, where Owen got the chance to shine."