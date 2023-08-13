Jey Uso Moved To WWE Alumni Section After SmackDown Angle

Jey Uso has been moved to the "alumni" section of WWE.com following an angle on "WWE SmackDown" Friday night where Uso said he was leaving WWE as the broadcast went off the air. When a user goes to the WWE website and selects the "WWE Alumni" option from the drop-down menu, Uso appears between Jessi Kamea and Jillian.

The segment on Friday saw Uso confront his brother, Jimmy, and his cousin Roman Reigns after his brother betrayed him at SummerSlam. Jimmy attempted to explain his actions to his twin brother, saying Jey "would have become corrupted like Reigns" if he became "The Tribal Chief" of The Bloodline. Jey turned his back on his brother, who then slid out of the ring after his attempts at reconciliation, and that's when Reigns started to tell Jey, "I told you so." Jey superkicked his cousin and was jumped by Sola Sikoa before Reigns hit Jey with a Superman punch. At the end of the segment, Jey superkicked Jimmy before saying he is out of The Bloodline, "SmackDown," and also out of WWE before leaving through the crowd.

Further rumors of where The Bloodline storyline is headed leading into WWE Payback in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on September 2 at PPG Paints Arena have not yet been reported.