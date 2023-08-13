The Gunns Set To Face The Young Bucks This Week On AEW Dynamite

Earlier this evening on "AEW Collision" The Gunns, accompanied by fellow Bullet Club Gold members, Jay White and Juice Robinson, issued a challenge to The Young Bucks. After Jay White said The Young Bucks don't deserve the title of being the best brother tag team ever, Austin and Colten Gunn addressed The Young Bucks.

The Gunn brothers first said they weren't simply "Collision cowboys." They then went on to say that they'd be at "AEW Dynamite" this Wednesday to show The Young Bucks why they are the best brother tag team in All Elite Wrestling.

The match has been officially announced and will be taking place this Wednesday, August 16 in Nashville, Tennessee. The match will mark the first time that The Gunn Club and The Young Bucks compete against each other in a traditional tag team match. The two sets of brothers have previously only ever shared the same ring in a couple of Battle Royals that took place on "AEW Dynamite" in February and March 2022.