Christian Cage Accepts Darby Allin's Challenge To A Match On Next Week's AEW Collision

"AEW Collision" was in Greensboro, North Carolina at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex earlier tonight and Christian Cage decided it was the right place to declare that he was better than Ric Flair. Of course, Greensboro, North Carolina, and the Greensboro Coliseum Complex was one of the major stops in the Mid-Atlantic territory and the site of many of Ric Flair's biggest matches.

Not surprisingly, the comments brought out Flair's former Four Horsemen teammate, Arn Anderson along with his son Brock. Arn referred to Greensboro as "hallowed ground in professional wrestling" and when on to call it "Horsemen country." The end result was a TNT Championship match with Luchasaurus successfully defending the title in a competitive match against Brock Anderson.

However, the action didn't end there. Darby Allin quickly ran to ringside and made a challenge to Christian Cage for next week's "AEW Collision." Cage promptly responded, "You're on!" The match has been officially scheduled for next week's "AEW Collision" Fight for the Fallen television special from Lexington, Kentucky. The match will put Allin and Cage on opposites for only the second time. Their first bout against each other was a tag team match also featuring CM Punk and Ricky Starks on the July 22 edition of "AEW Collision."