The House Of Black Successfully Defend Trios Titles Defeating CMFTR On AEW Collision

The House of Black (Brody King, Malakai Black, and Buddy Mathews) has once again successfully defended the AEW Trios Tag Team Titles — this time it was against the current AEW Tag Team Champions FTR (Dax Harwood and Dash Wheeler) and the "Real" AEW Champion CM Punk.

In the main event of the August 12 episode of "Collision," it was King who got the win for his teammates after hitting a spinning lariat to Wheeler. During the match, there was some outside inference — Punk was struggling to get back into the ring before he was attacked by Samoa Joe. Joe had Punk in a submission hold until the end of the match.

It's worth noting that Joe attacking Punk was not to help King, Black, and Matthews to win, but because Joe wants a match with Punk at the All In pay-per-view. It was his way to get Punk to "listen." Earlier in the show, Joe had called out Punk and said that he was a coward for not answering the challenge that he had issued a week before on "Collision."

King, Black, and Matthews have been the AEW Trios Champions since defeating then-champions The Elite (Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks) on March 5 at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view. Before Saturday night's match, The House of Black had last defended their titles on the August 5 episode of "Collision," where they defeated Action Andretti, Darius Martin, and Lee Johnson. It wasn't their first title defense on the newest AEW weekly show either. Before that, the three found themselves successfully defending against Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, and Billy Gunn on the July 22 episode.