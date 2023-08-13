Sheamus Says Some WWE Stars Once Told Him 'You Need To Relax, You Need To Calm Down!'

Sheamus has faced many wrestlers since debuting in WWE back in 2009. However, one match and opponent stands out to him as their bout led to them getting pulled up backstage afterward.

While speaking to Metro, Sheamus recalled facing Daniel Bryan, aka Bryan Danielson, at a live event in 2011. They had just found out that they were being bumped to the WWE WrestleMania 27 pre-show, so both Superstars were out to make a name for themselves. As such, they proceeded to have a match where they beat lumps out of each other. However, their efforts went unappreciated.

"People were telling us, 'Oh you need to relax, you need to calm down!' Why? Why would we calm down? To make you feel better? To make you feel better about your match? Because you have to follow us, right?"

According to Sheamus, the match upset some of their peers, especially considering that "The Celtic Warrior" came out of the contest with a bloody leg as a result of being beaten with a kendo stick. That being said, neither Bryan nor Sheamus seemed to care about stealing the show and upsetting some of the most established players in WWE at the time.

'So you had guys going out afterwards — I'm not gonna tell you who they were, but top guys — and they're p***ed off with us because they had to follow that. They're going out doing this tippy-tappy s***e and we're in there kicking the crap out of each other, marks all over us."