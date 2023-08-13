Spoilers For 8/12 ROH Tapings

Per usual, this week's episode of "AEW Collision" was accompanied by television tapings for AEW's sister company, Ring of Honor. This specific taping emanated from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina, and featured a total of 11 matches.

Following his successful title defense over Dalton Castle at Death Before Dishonor, ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe returned to ROH action Saturday evening. On the August 10 episode of "ROH on HonorClub," Shane Taylor secured a future title shot against Joe by defeating Gravity in the finals of the ROH Television Championship Eliminator Tournament. While Taylor awaits his title shot, Joe pivoted his focus to the allies of his previous challenger, The Boys (Brandon & Brent), whom Joe and Board of Directors member Stokely Hathaway faced during last night's tapings. This tag team bout marked Hathaway's first match since the May 5 episode of "AEW Rampage."

Here is a look at the full spoilers for "ROH on HonorClub," courtesy of PWInsider and Cagematch.

* Josh Woods defeated Silas Young in a Pure Rules match.

* ROH Women's World Champion Athena defeated Brittany Jade in a Proving Ground Match. After the match, The Renegade Twins (Charlette Renegade & Robyn Renegade) attacked Athena until Billie Starkz ran in to make the save. As Starkz then tried to help Athena to her feet, Athena shooed her away.

* Gravity defeated Gringo Loco.

* ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe and Stokely Hathaway defeated The Boys (Brandon & Brent).

* Cole Karter defeated Griff Garrison. After the match, Maria Kanellis appeared to escort Karter to the back.

* Billie Starkz defeated Charlette Renegade. Upon Starkz's victory, The Renegades Twins began attacking her until Athena rushed down to even the odds.

* Action Andretti, Darius Martin & Lee Johnson defeated Lee Moriarty and The WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake).

* Trish Adora defeated Lady Frost.

* Leyla Hirsch defeated Rachael Ellering via submission. Hirsch is now 8-0 since returning to action.

* Dalton Castle defeated Peter Avalon.

* Metalik defeated Tony Nese.