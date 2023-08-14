Angelo Dawkins Gives His Thoughts On The WWE WrestleMania 39 Tag Title Main Event

WWE WrestleMania 39 Night One saw Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn defeat The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles in the main event. It was a historic moment for tag team wrestling and one that inspired other duos in the promotion — including Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford of the Street Profits.

During a recent interview with the New York Post, Dawkins shared his views on the match's placement on the card and how it's elevated tag team wrestling as a result. However, he hopes that his own team in that position down the line as well.

"It was a cool sight to see The Usos main eventing Night 1 of WrestleMania vs. K.O. and Sami. It just shows that it could happen. It's very possible and we have another goal to strive for as a tag team between me and Tez. We want to be main event. We want to be in the mode and that spotlight as well. Tag team wrestling is at an all-time high. It's gaining momentum. It's part of the main story now. It's everywhere."

The Street Profits recently formed an alliance with Bobby Lashley, sporting a brand-new look and turning heel in the process. While speaking to the NY Post, Dawkins said that they're currently experiencing a "resurgence" — one that will hopefully lead to them capturing more gold down the line.

"We haven't been in the tag team title picture for a while, with that comes motivation of training harder, training better, being more focused, and also to add more layers to your character, more layers to who you are as a person and as a tag team."