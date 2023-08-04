Bobby Lashley And The Street Profits Return To WWE SmackDown, Beat Down The OC

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins made their presence known on behalf of a returning Bobby Lashley on "WWE SmackDown," attacking The OC during their match against The Brawling Brutes.

The Street Profits had been seen interacting with Lashley in backstage segments in previous weeks. On Friday, the pair appeared out of nowhere, dressed in suits, causing a disqualification in the tag match after beating down Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows. The Street Profits also took out Butch with a double-team move before heading up the ramp to join the returning Lashley and celebrate the beatdown to chants of "Bob-by!" from the crowd.

Later on Friday night, Lashley tweeted a picture of the three men together with the caption "Break's over. Time to take over!"

The Street Profits recently spoke about rumors of a breakup between them, but explained it had never been pitched. Lashley, meanwhile, returns to television after being only sporadically used following his Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal victory on an episode of "SmackDown" before WrestleMania 39. There have been no solid plans reported for what appears to be the new stable of Lashley, Ford and Dawkins — previously, fans had been clamoring for a reunion of "The Hurt Business" with Lashley, MVP, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin, a stable that disbanded at the beginning of 2022, but WWE has instead been teasing the involvement of the Profits, plus "NXT" Champion Carmelo Hayes and his friend and partner Trick Williams.