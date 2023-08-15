The Street Profits Discuss The WWE Tag Championships Still Being Unified

As it stands, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. This means that they hold the titles for both the "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" brands, which arguably has advantages and disadvantages for the product as a whole. In a recent interview with the New York Post, the Street Profits shared their thoughts on the current title situation, and whether they prefer two sets of titles or one.

According to Montez Ford, there are pros and cons to both options. However, he's also a fan of each possibility for different reasons.

"I love both sides. With the tag team titles split, there are more opportunities for tag teams to have tag-team title matches and be involved in separate brands and you get different feuds. The other end of it is like, having both tag team titles merged together just makes the importance of the tag team championships as a whole more important because it's that one supreme tag team that everyone is gunning for."

These sentiments were echoed by Angelo Dawkins, who noted that splitting the titles presents more options for storylines and matchups. At the same time, he believes that winning unified titles is more fulfilling. "It's hard to choose. Obviously, you want to get more opportunities out there at the same time, nothing is better than being the mountain top of the tag team division."

Overall, though, the duo believes that tag team wrestling is in a healthy place at the moment. For example, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. The Usos headlined WWE WrestleMania 39 Night One, and their match shone a major spotlight on the titles.