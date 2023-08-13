FTR's Dax Harwood Says CM Punk's Return Has Helped Everyone In AEW

Heading into the premiere of "AEW Collision," many wrestling fans and pundits were unsure of how the divisive nature of CM Punk would affect the show's progression. According to FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler), though, Punk's presence has not only helped boost the company's younger stars, but it has also boosted AEW as a whole.

Speaking on "DAZN Wrestling," Dax Harwood further explained how Punk's return serves as a benefit. "I think that Punk is one of the greatest wrestlers of all time," Harwood said. "You look at his track record, his resume, and the things that he's done in professional wrestling, especially when the business at one point was completely against him and what he represented and who he was, and he made a name for himself and became one of the biggest stars our industry's ever seen ... [AEW] having, in my opinion, ... up there with Roman Reigns, the biggest name in professional wrestling today only helps everybody else and the company because it's bringing more eyeballs to the product. He also has something to prove. I don't think he's come back just for nostalgia as a nostalgia act. I think he's come back to reclaim his spot as the 'best in the world.'"

Harwood's tag team partner, Cash Wheeler, echoed similar sentiments, describing Punk's return as "integral" to the success of "Collision." While "Collision" seems to be in a tough timeslot on Saturday evenings, Wheeler believes the "Second City Saint" is a big reason the show continues to roll in a positive direction. Besides elevating the show and his own career, Wheeler also applauds Punk for working to raise the stock on some of AEW's younger performers, such as Ricky Starks.

"He has these young guys that he wants to help elevate. That's his goal. So, I think it's just going to help the locker room all around to have him be here," Wheeler said.

