MJF And Adam Cole To Discuss All In Match On 8/16 AEW Dynamite

Adam Cole and MJF will come face to face this Wednesday night on "AEW Dynamite" to discuss their upcoming main event match at the highly anticipated All In event later this month.

THIS WEDNESDAY on #AEWDynamite Fight For The Fallen, @adamcolepro & #AEW World Champ @the_mjf will talk about the main event of #AEWAllIn London! Don't miss Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite LIVE from Nashville at 8pm ET/ 7pm CT on @tbsnetwork! pic.twitter.com/tv0K4Y9zta — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 13, 2023

Cole and MJF might be tag team partners, but they will be competing against each other for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship as MJF promised his friend he'd give him an opportunity at the gold. Despite some teases of tension between them, the duo have remained on the same page even after they failed to become AEW World Tag Team Champions. However, last week MJF gave a glimpse at what it would be like if he unloaded a true promo against Cole. It remains to be seen whether that will happen on "Dynamite."

While fans were aware of that match already, this past week it was revealed they will both be pulling double duty at Wembley Stadium. That's because they're going to be working together on the "Zero Hour" show challenging Aussie Open for the ROH World Tag Team Championships, which is something else that they may wish to address on the upcoming Wednesday night show.

Whether or not any tension between them begins to shine, especially given that Roderick Strong has been pushing Cole to question whether MJF is a legitimate friend in the same way he is, remains to be seen. This assertion did lead to Cole pushing MJF after he listened to a frustrated Strong, and the long-term impact of that situation will be seen on "Dynamite" as it will likely become clear if they're still on the same page of having a friendly encounter.