Konnan Thinks AEW Is Underutilizing International Star

AEW has a loaded roster with so much talent being showcased across three weekly television shows, as well as Ring Of Honor. There is only so much television time for everybody, and one person that Konnan believes the company is underutilizing is El Hijo del Vikingo.

"You've got a lot of talented guys that they don't really do nothing with," he said on "K100 with Konnan & Disco Inferno." "He's the most phenomenal high flyer there is today. What are they doing with him?"

When Vikingo's inability to speak English was pointed out as a possible reason for his lack of push, Konnan simply said, "Who gives a sh*t," making it clear that he doesn't see it as a reason that he should be held back in the company, especially due to his in-ring capabilities.

"He's not there to debate. He can have a f***ing manager that can talk for him." Konnan added, "He's the most incredible high flyer out there today. His work speaks for itself." To get fans interested in him, Konnan suggests "You just put him in a f***ing good storyline."

Vikingo has been used sporadically by AEW so far without getting a storyline to truly sink his teeth into or to get fans to attach to him. However, he has been in some high-profile matches such as his singles bout against Kenny Omega and the recent ROH World Tag Team Championship match on episode 200 of "AEW Dynamite."

