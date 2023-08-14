AEW Star Brian Cage Says He's 'Sidelined Very Briefly' After Missing TripleMania XXXI

On Saturday, Brian Cage was slated to appear at AAA TripleMania XXXI in Mexico City in the four-way match for the AAA Latin American Championship, but couldn't make it to the event. Cage shared on social media that he missed the event because he was in the ER. Cage didn't reveal what the medical emergency was, but he did note that he was going to be fine by next week.

"I was planning on coming down to Mexico as I said, return to TripleMania in a big way for the Latin American Championship," said Cage. "Getting all my sh*t in, all the spotlight tonight, all that stuff I always say — picking up the scraps between Pentagon, QT Marshall, Dralistico, all that jazz. Well, hmm, things don't always work out the way we want them to, and currently, I'm in the ER right now with inconsiderate patients playing their Instagram videos in the background on full volume, but it's okay, I'm still alive, I'm still kicking, but unfortunately it doesn't look like I'll be making my flight or my scheduled match at TripleMania this Saturday. Wish I was joking, wish I was lying, I wish this was part of the plan, but unfortunately, it's not."

As seen in the video below, Cage later added again how he planned on being there and becoming the new champion. The winner of the vacated AAA Latin America Championship ended up being AEW star, QT Marshall. It was El Texano Jr., who ended up replacing Cage in the title match.

For those who have asked or hoped to see me at #TriplemaniaXXXI last night, here's why I wasn't there. I'm gonna be just fine. Only sidelined very briefly, I'll be gtg next week! pic.twitter.com/2K61gNqR9m — Brian Cage (@briancagegmsi) August 13, 2023

Cage's last match was this past Friday on "AEW Rampage," where he lost to Darby Allin. Cage currently holds the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles with Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona.