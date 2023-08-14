Indie Wrestler Myung-Jae Lee Says AEW's Daniel Garcia Once Made Him 'Literally Pass Out'

Indie wrestler Myung-Jae Lee spoke about starting his in-ring career in 2021, after being trained by the Buffalo, New York wrestling school, Grapplers Anonymous — the same school AEW star Daniel Garcia was trained at.

Lee was a guest on the "Indied – The Independent Wrestling Podcast," and during the episode, he shared an incident, where he, Garcia, and two others were at a restaurant, and Garcia accidentally choked him out.

"One time, the original Buffalo Brothers went to a CoreLife Eatery. Kevin Bennett dragged along this guy named Vinnie Moon and Puf dragged along me," said Lee. "We go and eat our food, and Dan [Daniel Garcia] started to put a little chokehold on me. I know to just tap. I'm not dumb, I'm not going to fight it. I tap immediately, but he doesn't let go. When he finally lets go, I literally pass out and fall to the ground in this CoreLife Eatery. It was crazy. I'm surprised it didn't make headlines." [h/t: Fightful]

Lee did have a match on AEW programming not too long ago — the July 28 episode of "AEW Rampage," where he and fellow Grapplers Anonymous alum Hayden Backlund lost to The Kingdom (Matt Taven and Mike Bennett). Lee has wrestled in Barrie Wrestling — where he's the current BW Three Pistols Champion — Black Label Pro, and Capital City Championship Combat.

As of late, Garcia has been dealing with the downfall of the Jericho Appreciation Society, and in his last match, which was on the August 2 episode of "Dynamite," he and Sammy Guevara were defeated by their former leader Chris Jericho and Konosuke Takeshita. The JAS officially disbanded on the August 9 episode of "Dynamite."