Cash Wheeler Explains Why FTR's Current AEW Tag Title Run Is So Important

When it comes to tag team wrestling, nobody does it quite like the duo of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler. The pair have traveled the globe and won championships in every major promotion they have worked for, after all. This success has led to plenty of debate surrounding FTR's standing in the history of tag team wrestling, and the ongoing comparisons with teams past and present has been a hot topic among fans and industry experts.

After capturing the AEW Tag Team Titles for a second time earlier this year, Wheeler told "DAZN" that this championship reign is the most important of their careers.

"It's our redemption story because our first reign didn't go the way we wanted to," he said. "I'm super proud and one of our biggest accomplishments and one of the biggest goals we set for ourselves when we first started teaming was to become IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions and of course, the Ring of Honor run really helped cement our legacy in wrestling. I think this second run as AEW Tag Team Champions has set us up and solidified us as the greatest tag team in the world.

"We want to have this be our defining run and it took a little while to get it rolling this time, but once Collision got started, we were really able to kick it into high gear and have the defenses we wanted to have."

FTR have successfully defended their titles against the likes of Bullet Club Gold and MJF and Adam Cole in recent weeks, but will face their biggest challenge yet at AEW All In, with a rubber match against The Young Bucks set for Wembley Stadium. The two iconic teams have traded wins in AEW over the past few years, and will finally settle the score in front of 80,0000 fans on August 27th.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "DAZN" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.