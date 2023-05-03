FTR Appreciate Being Called The Best Tag Team, But Still Feel On The Rise

After a few months off at the beginning of the year, AEW stars FTR made their return to action last month, defeating Austin and Colten Gunn for the AEW World Tag Team Championship on "AEW Dynamite." Though they now hold the company's top honor for tag teams for the second time, and are often cited by fans as the best tag team in action today, the two men believe they still have room to rise even higher into the upper echelon of professional wrestlers. Speaking to "WhatCulture Wrestling," Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler explained how they see themselves at this point in their careers.

"I enjoy that the fans appreciate us like that, and consider us to be one of the best tag teams in the world, maybe one of the best tag teams of all time," Harwood said. "But, for me personally, we're still on our ascension for that." Wheeler continued his partner's thought process by stating that the two of them may not be the "flashiest" wrestlers out there, but he believes they've cemented themselves as some of the best, especially over the last year, in the eyes of wrestling fans.

Days after winning AEW's tag titles, Wheeler revealed during a promo on "AEW Rampage" that the duo will be retiring from in-ring action when their current AEW contracts expire in four years. Until then, the team has vowed that they will continue giving their all to pro wrestling, continuing their attempts to become the industry's greatest tag team.