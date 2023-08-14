CM Punk's Latest Adam Page Diss Reportedly Wasn't Approved By AEW

After "AEW Collision" went off the air this past Saturday night, CM Punk took shots at "Hangman" Adam Page while addressing the audience. It has now been reported that Punk's comments were not approved by All Elite Wrestling.

"Every time Punk does something like this, it makes things worse," Longtime wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer said on the "Wrestling Observer Radio" show. "In this case, what happened was [that] there has been stuff since day one that has been going on, and it's been kept pretty quiet, and a lot of people really wanted to keep it quiet, but it's not quiet now because once he did that, things started coming out."

Meanwhile, Fightful has said that they were "flat out told" that Punk's promo after "Collision" was not a work.

Punk previously took shots at Page during the AEW All Out 2022 post-show media press conference. The two-time AEW World Champion claimed that Page made him look bad during a promo earlier that year. Punk recently said that he had to "protect" himself during his clash with The Elite member at AEW Double or Nothing 2022.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription