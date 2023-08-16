AEW's Big Bill Discusses The Origins Of His Character's Name

Big Bill has worked under a variety of names throughout his career, from Big Cass and Caz XL to Bill Young. However, his current moniker is one that he appears to be stuck with now for the foreseeable future. Bill revealed to "Hey! (EW)" that it was Tony Khan who gave him the new name.

"I was told that a name was suggested for me was Big Bill, and I saw, 'Ah, I'm not so sure,' and they said, 'Tony loves it,'" he revealed. "I said, 'It's fantastic.'"

When Bill first appeared for AEW before signing with the company he worked under the name of W. Morrissey, which was what he was using at the time with Impact Wrestling and on the independent scene. However, that was changed when he officially signed with AEW, taking on the name of Big Bill, which Khan is evidently a fan of.

Since then Bill has been predominantly part of the tag team division in AEW and Ring Of Honor. He has worked alongside the likes of Lee Moriarty and Ethan Page to his most recent partnership with Brian Cage. The latter were able to compete for the AEW World Tag Team Championships against FTR recently on the August 5 edition of "AEW Collision," but were unsuccessful in their pursuit of the gold. It now remains to be seen what will be next for Bill as a performer.

