WWE Raw Preview 8/14: Becky Lynch Vs. Trish Stratus, More

Tonight's episode of "WWE Raw" at the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, will see Canada's own Trish Stratus battle Becky Lynch. The former friends have been feuding for a number of months, and they now look set to bring the curtain down on their feud once and for all.

Stratus and Lynch first collided in May at the Night of Champions premium live event, which saw the WWE Hall of Famer pick up the victory following interference by Zoey Stark. Their rematch, which many assumed would occur at SummerSlam, surprisingly took place on "Raw" two weeks ago; that clash ended in controversial circumstances again when Stark — who will be banned from ringside for this evening's match — got involved after just a few seconds.

Away from in-ring action, Shinsuke Nakamura is set to explain his attack on current WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. The Japanese star struck the champion with a Kinshasa after the pair, along with Cody Rhodes, had defeated The Judgment Day's Finn Bálor, Damian Priest, and "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio in a six-man tag team match. It's presumed that Nakamura will challenge for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at the upcoming Payback premium live event.

No other matches or segments have been announced for tonight's broadcast so far. That will likely change throughout the day, however, with further details usually provided closer to the show going on air.