Konnan Explains Why AEW Storylines Could Benefit From Wrestlers Having More Input

All Elite Wrestling's rapid expansion from one weekly show to three (make that four if we're counting "ROH on HonorClub") means that there are more balls to juggle, creatively speaking. On a recent episode of "Keepin' It 100," Konnan suggested a way for AEW President Tony Khan to keep himself from burning out and ensuring the storylines remain interesting.

"They should probably have more wrestlers be highly involved in their storylines," Konnan said, citing Jericho's current storyline with Don Callis, and AEW World Champion MJF's budding friendship with Adam Cole. "[They should] write their own sh** and just have [Tony Khan] edit it."

As it stands, AEW has been bulking up its creative team over the past year to prepare for the addition of "AEW Collision." Not only is CM Punk offering ideas, but Bryan Danielson is reportedly part of the creative team, as well as AEW World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood. Elsewhere, former podcaster Will Washington was brought in to help keep maintain the continuity of storylines week-to-week.

This is not the first time that Konnan has taken AEW to task about what he sees as wildly inconsistent creative. In April, Konnan said the exact same thing about wrestlers writing and Khan editing, when news of a second live TV show broke, noting that AEW had too much on its plate before "Collision" debuted. Last month, Konnan said that AEW was not as good at cliffhangers as WWE, saying that Vince McMahon's promotion is able to thread storylines through the program in a more engaging way.