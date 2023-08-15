Kevin Nash Reacts To Detroit World Order Shirts, Rejected WWE SummerSlam Role

WWE brought SummerSlam to Detroit, Michigan's Ford Field earlier this month, and Detroit native Kevin Nash was in town, though he did not appeare during the broadcast.

"I was in Detroit for [WrestleCon]," Nash said on "Kliq This," noting that August 5 was the busiest day, not only for the convention but for Detroit as a whole. "They started out in Downtown Detroit with a Tigers baseball game, so as I'm leaving the WrestleCon ... Downtown Detroit, between the baseball game getting out and the SummerSlam crowd walking toward Ford Field, [the street] was just packed."

Nash compared it to the way Detroit was in 1966.

"I was very happy to see [Detroit World Order] shirts," Nash chuckled, noting that he asked a random fan if the shirts were WWE official merchandise, which the fan confirmed.

Nash also says he asked WWE if he could be the master of ceremonies for SummerSlam.

"Deaf ears, baby," Nash said. "Guess they don't want this motherf***in' liberal anywhere near that program."

WWE has had hosts for premium live events in the past, including the most recent WrestleMania, which was hosted by The Miz. SummerSlam was a rousing success for WWE, as the company boasted that it broke numerous records, including the largest gate for a non-WrestleMania event in company history. As Nash saw in the streets of Detroit, WWE merchandise sales were up a reported 60 percent for this year's event. The main event saw Roman Reigns successfully retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against his cousin Jey Uso in Tribal Combat.

