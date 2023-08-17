Eric Bischoff Lays Out WWE Stars Who Dramatically Changed Women's Wrestling

Over the past decade, WWE has invested plenty of time and effort into its women's division, leaving behind the "Divas era" for a product more in line with the men in the company.

From the classic NXT TakeOver matches between Sasha Banks and Bayley, to a massive title match in the main event of WrestleMania 35, the women have become an integral part of WWE's weekly programming and premium live events, with the likes of Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley ushering in a new era. While many have credited UFC legend Ronda Rousey for the increased focus on the women's division, Eric Bischoff suggested two other names who have had a bigger impact.

"That's a subjective question that requires a subjective answer –- for me, no," he said on the "Strictly Business" podcast. "If I had to point to one person, or in this case two people that have really had a dramatic impact on women's wrestling -– the most dramatic impact on women's wrestling in WWE –- I would point to Charlotte Flair and I would probably point to Becky Lynch even more so. I think Becky Lynch, back in 2018 and 2019, put on a clinic on how to use social media to enhance your character and your story.

"Watching Becky Lynch's social media made me a fan of Becky Lynch, reading Becky Lynch's posts on social media compelled me to seek her out and see what this is all about. She really did a phenomenal job and I loved her character back then."

Bischoff admitted his concerns over Lynch's current character, stating that he preferred her Stone Cold-style gimmick as opposed to the Hollywood persona. Flair and Lynch seem to be the present and future of WWE, while Rousey looks set to leave the company following her loss at SummerSlam.