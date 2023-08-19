Why Booker T Thinks He'll Get A Third WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

Booker T has achieved a great deal over his illustrious pro wrestling career, and has subsequently been honored with two WWE Hall of Fame inductions because of this, going in as a singles competitor in 2013 and again in 2019 alongside his brother Stevie Ray as part of Harlem Heat. Nevertheless, the current "WWE NXT" color commentator still wants further career recognition, revealing on his "The Hall of Fame" podcast that he is working towards a record-breaking third induction.

"I'm working on my third ring." Booker said. "It's going to be for trainer extraordinaire, trainer of the know. Before it's over with, they're gonna have to give me a ring for all the guys that I've produced in this business that's gone on to be great. That's my next legacy. So stay tuned, stay tuned."

While it's known that Booker will occasionally teach classes at the Performance Center, much of his coaching takes place at his Reality of Wrestling promotion based in Houston, Texas. This has seen him play a part in training the likes of Roxanne Perez, Athena, AQA, and Kylie Rae, and at present, he is heavily involved in breaking Umaga's son, Zilla Fatu, into the business. This has earned the six-time world champion a positive reputation as a trainer whose talent goes on to achieve notable things in the industry, such as working for WWE and AEW.

